Short Interest in Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Grows By 200.0%

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Trend Micro Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TMICY opened at $46.59 on Thursday. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $68.14. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trend Micro will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Trend Micro

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Trend Micro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

(Get Rating)

Trend Micro, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of security-related products and services for computers and the Internet. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Central and Latin America. The company enterprises the data security and cyber security solutions for businesses, data centers, cloud environments, networks and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.