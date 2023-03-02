Short Interest in Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Drops By 34.5%

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of VEEE opened at $1.97 on Thursday. Twin Vee Powercats has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twin Vee Powercats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Twin Vee Powercats during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.42% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.