Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Rises By 48.0%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the January 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Umicore from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Umicore Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.45. 64,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,469. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. Umicore has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.28.

Umicore Company Profile

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

