Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Decreases By 96.7%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
TORVF stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,484. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
