Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Decreases By 96.7%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the January 31st total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TORVF stock remained flat at $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday. 9,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,484. Volt Carbon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies, Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development segments. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on property interests with potential sites of economic mineralization.

