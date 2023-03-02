Siacoin Price Reaches $0.0042 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $226.52 million and $9.97 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,456.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00405019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00014212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00089386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00646268 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.66 or 0.00561245 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.69 or 0.00177706 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,389,942,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

