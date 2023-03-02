SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 7,300 shares trading hands.
SIFCO Industries Trading Down 5.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.25.
SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter.
SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.
