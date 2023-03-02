SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.70. SIFCO Industries shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 7,300 shares trading hands.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 5.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.25.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $18.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SIFCO Industries stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIF Get Rating ) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.65% of SIFCO Industries worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

Featured Stories

