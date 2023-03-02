Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,803 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Signature Bank accounts for about 4.5% of Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Signature Bank worth $19,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after buying an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,920,000 after buying an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,927,000 after buying an additional 55,225 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,780,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,697,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,007,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,641,000 after buying an additional 325,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of SBNY traded down $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,667,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,829. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $132.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.