Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Update

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 556,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sika Stock Performance

Shares of SXYAY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,083. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Sika has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $34.60.

Get Sika alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SXYAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.50.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.