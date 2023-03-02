Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.60.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

SIMO stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.93. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $51.82 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.71 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 18,438 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

