Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives $86.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf downgraded Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($90.43) target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Siltronic Price Performance

Shares of SSLLF opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $75.11. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $111.07.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

