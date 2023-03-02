Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the January 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Silver Bull Resources Stock Down 3.4 %

SVBL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,344. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average is $0.16. Silver Bull Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates through the Mexico, Kazakhstan, and Canada geographical segments. The company was founded by John Patrick Ryan on November 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

