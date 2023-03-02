Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Director Sells $96,336.00 in Stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) Director James S. Andrasick sold 900 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $96,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 278 shares in the company, valued at $29,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of SSD opened at $108.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.19. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $121.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.22.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $475.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

