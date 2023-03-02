Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Plans Dividend of $0.09

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.086 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd.

Sims Stock Performance

Shares of SMSMY opened at $10.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sims has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.99.

Get Sims alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMSMY shares. Citigroup downgraded Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sims from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sims in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sims presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sims

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates through the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia, New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment consists of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.