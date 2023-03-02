Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPXCY traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.38. 1,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.04 and a 200 day moving average of $99.77. Singapore Exchange has a 1 year low of $85.30 and a 1 year high of $111.50.

Singapore Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.8586 per share. This is a positive change from Singapore Exchange’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Singapore Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.27%.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

