SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.
SkyCity Entertainment Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.33.
SkyCity Entertainment Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for SkyCity Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyCity Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.