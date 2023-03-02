SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) Announces $0.06 Interim Dividend

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.33.

SkyCity Entertainment Group Company Profile

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through Skycity Auckland, Other NZ Operations, SkyCity Adelaide, and International Business segments.

