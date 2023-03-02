Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the January 31st total of 626,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 42.7 days.

Slate Grocery REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SRRTF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.90. 21,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,562. Slate Grocery REIT has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.04.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 7.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Slate Grocery REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, owning, and leasing a portfolio of diversified revenue-producing commercial real estate properties. Its portfolios include residential, office, and industrial projects. The company was founded by Blair Welch and Brady Welch on January 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.