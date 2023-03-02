SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $12.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $837.43 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 1.12. SLR Investment has a 12 month low of $12.08 and a 12 month high of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42.

In other SLR Investment news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 59,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $892,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,249,327 shares in the company, valued at $48,804,891.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments. The company was founded in November 2007, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

