Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $203.52 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for $0.0678 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a total market cap of $203.52 million and approximately $111,071.38 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.46 or 0.00426786 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,790.65 or 0.28847915 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Smart Block Chain City Profile

Smart Block Chain City launched on February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities."

