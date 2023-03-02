Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tigress Financial

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $302.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $298.00. Tigress Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s current price.

SNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $247.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total value of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 8,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.77, for a total transaction of $1,915,469.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,359,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,801. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

