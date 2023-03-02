Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $268.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.54.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $557.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

