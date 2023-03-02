Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $170.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNOW. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake to $196.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $154.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -67.47 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $110.26 and a 12 month high of $268.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.81 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 822.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

