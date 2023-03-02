Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 220.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS STWRY remained flat at $5.09 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.69.

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $310.24 million during the quarter.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

