Solana (SOL) Market Cap Achieves $8.36 Billion

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Solana has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. Solana has a market cap of $8.36 billion and approximately $326.04 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.06 or 0.00094024 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Solana

Solana (CRYPTO:SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 378,851,863 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here. Solana’s official website is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solana Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

