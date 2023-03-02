Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Shares Down 0.2%

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.64 and last traded at C$5.72. Approximately 178,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 364,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.73.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLS shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of C$727.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.22.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

