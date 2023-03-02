Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 1,113,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,403,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

SLDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Solid Power by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Solid Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

