Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 31st total of 259,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,594 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.17% of Soligenix worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Stock Down 10.2 %

NASDAQ:SNGX traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 26,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.71. Soligenix has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare diseases. It operates through the Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses on the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

