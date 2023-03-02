Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW) Short Interest Up 401.6% in February

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a growth of 401.6% from the January 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Sonder Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONDW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,477. Sonder has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13.

Institutional Trading of Sonder

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonder stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SONDW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 477,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

