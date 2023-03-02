Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Insider Ernest D. Haynes III Sells 1,834 Shares of Stock

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ernest D. Haynes III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

On Tuesday, February 14th, Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.