Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.
Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 14,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,691. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.
Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
