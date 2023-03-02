Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Source Capital has raised its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE SOR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.15. 14,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,691. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $34.43 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Source Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,682 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Source Capital by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Source Capital during the third quarter worth about $572,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

