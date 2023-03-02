Source Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.
Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.
Source Capital Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSE:SOR opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $42.50.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
