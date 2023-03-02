Source Capital, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:SOR)

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th.

Source Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:SOR opened at $37.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.42. Source Capital has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $42.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Source Capital by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Source Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Source Capital by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

