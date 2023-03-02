SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Rating) were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.53. Approximately 237,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 467,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.67.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 128,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 170,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

