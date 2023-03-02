SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,930 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $4,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4,570.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 431,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CWI stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

