SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

SLYV opened at $81.92 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.84 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

