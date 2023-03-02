Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned 0.29% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after purchasing an additional 205,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

SPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of SPR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.37. 218,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

