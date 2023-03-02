Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SPLK. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.76.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk Stock Performance

SPLK stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.70. 2,336,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,081. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.97 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.78. Splunk has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79.

Insider Transactions at Splunk

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at $10,835,847.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Splunk

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.