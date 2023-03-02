Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on SRAD. UBS Group raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.1 %
SRAD stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sportradar Group (SRAD)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.