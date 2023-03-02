Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRAD. UBS Group raised their price target on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Sportradar Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sportradar Group in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sportradar Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Sportradar Group Trading Up 0.1 %

SRAD stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.07% of the company’s stock.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

