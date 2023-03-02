Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,648 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.09% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 236.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 298,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 54,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 81,739 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at $816,000.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.12 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $16.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

