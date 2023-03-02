SPX Technologies, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SPX Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for SPX Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SPX Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $429.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.00 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on SPX Technologies from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

SPXC stock opened at $71.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.43. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $78.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.59.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Technologies, Inc is a supplier of engineered products and technologies in the HVAC and detection and measurement markets. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

