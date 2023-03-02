Square Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $784,438.17 (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Square Token token can currently be purchased for $14.92 or 0.00063130 BTC on major exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $30.85 million and approximately $784,438.17 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Square Token has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 15.27965847 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $547,728.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Square Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

