SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of SSRM opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $14.90. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at SSR Mining

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $53,799.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,134.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,562,757.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,686 shares of company stock worth $326,984. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SSR Mining

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 238,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 90,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

Further Reading

