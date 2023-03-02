Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,700 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the January 31st total of 209,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SGU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Star Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Get Star Group alerts:

Star Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SGU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.57. 44,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,493. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.51 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.48. Star Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Star Group Dividend Announcement

Star Group ( NYSE:SGU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $648.19 million for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Star Group’s payout ratio is presently 141.86%.

Institutional Trading of Star Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Star Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Star Group by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Star Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group LP engages in the provision and distribution of home heating oil, propane, and related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.