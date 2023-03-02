Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile
Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
