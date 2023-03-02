Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.22. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Stellus Capital Investment Corp., a traded business development company invests in companies located in the United States with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.