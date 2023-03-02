Stephens Raises Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target to $73.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $45.71 and a 52 week high of $66.79.

Insider Transactions at Beacon Roofing Supply

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,072,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,983,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,973,000 after purchasing an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after purchasing an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,645,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,771 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,806,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,131,000 after acquiring an additional 106,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,794,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,213,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.