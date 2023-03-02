Stephens Raises Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $90.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stephens from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research raised their target price on Dorman Products from $104.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM opened at $89.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.58. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $119.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $501.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.65 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dorman Products news, Director James Darrell Thomas purchased 700 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.78 per share, for a total transaction of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,803.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Dorman Products by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products include power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 16, 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.