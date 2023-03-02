Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Price Target Increased to $48.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.30% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.
Sterling Infrastructure Trading Up 3.7 %
Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $39.90 on Thursday. Sterling Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 141,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 136,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 80,941 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 138,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 2.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 458,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.
