Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stevia Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:STEV traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,211. Stevia has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Stevia

Stevia Corp. is a farm management company, which manages propagation, nursery, and plantation. It also provides services to contract growers and other industry growers. It implements agribusiness solutions to maximize the production of stevia. The firm’s business processes include plant breeding and farming, extraction and purification, and product formulation and marketing.

