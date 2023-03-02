Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV) Short Interest Update

Stevia Corp. (OTCMKTS:STEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 85.2% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 699,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Stevia Trading Up 20.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:STEV traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 298,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,211. Stevia has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About Stevia
