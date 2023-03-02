Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 23,959 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,484% compared to the average volume of 1,513 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $40.30 to $32.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Down 1.3 %

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

Shares of ZTO stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 8,788,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,737. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.02. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06.

(Get Rating)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More

