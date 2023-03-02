StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Almaden Minerals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AAU opened at $0.21 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23. Almaden Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 26.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

