StockNews.com Downgrades Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) to Sell

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

SFNC stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simmons First National has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $28.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $309.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,826. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $171,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Simmons First National by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

