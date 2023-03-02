StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance
DBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.91.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.
