StockNews.com Lowers Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) to Sell

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,530. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $7.91.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,932.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

About Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.